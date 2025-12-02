Assam University gets UGC nod for Assamese Dept, says Sahitya Sabha

Jorhat, Dec 2: The Assam Sahitya Sabha, on Tuesday, announced that Assam University will soon set up a dedicated Department of Assamese Language, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) already granting formal approval.

Sabha president Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami made the declaration during the centenary celebrations of Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan, the organisation’s iconic central office in Jorhat, where a two-day programme opened with heritage-rich events and strong public enthusiasm.

“There was a time when Assamese had little space in Assam University. Today, with UGC’s support, a full-fledged department is coming up. This is a matter of pride for every language lover,” Goswami said.

Reaffirming the Sabha’s commitment to expanding the cultural and academic footprint of the Assamese identity, Goswami also announced that two academic chairs will be instituted at the university in honour of literary giants Lakshminath Bezbaruah and Padmanath Gohain Baruah.

The centenary celebrations began with the ceremonial raising of 100 flags by members associated with the Sabha, followed by floral tributes to cultural icons Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika.

A vibrant procession featuring diverse communities wound its way through Jorhat city, symbolising unity through language and culture.

Calling the day a “historic moment for every Assamese”, Goswami stressed on the deep emotional resonance of Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan.

“Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan is not just a structure but the heartbeat of Assam and Assamese. From here, the language, literature and cultural unity of Assam have flowed through generations,” he said.

He noted that the Sabha currently has over a thousand branches in India and abroad, adding that a new branch was opened in Moscow only last month, which is evidence, he said, of the global bond Assamese people retain with their roots.

Goswami highlighted ongoing efforts to bridge emotional and cultural divides between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.

“The Assam Sahitya Sabha has now successfully built bridges of harmony between Barak and Brahmaputra. Tomorrow, a 50-member artists’ group from Barak valley will join the celebration,” he said, announcing that the Sabha would also install a statue of noted language scholar Hemchandra Barua in Silchar.

Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami, who attended the event, praised what he described as a recent resurgence of the Sabha.

“There was a time when the Sabha seemed to lose its glory. Today, it has regained its rightful place. Basanta Kumar Goswami has brought important ideas and renewed purpose,” he said.

The MLA also urged the Sabha to embrace Assam’s diverse ethnic languages, emphasising inclusivity within the state’s wider linguistic landscape.