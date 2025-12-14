Arunachal crash: Tinsukia police arrest two as SIT takes over probe

Tinsukia, Dec 14: Tinsukia Police, on Sunday, have arrested two persons in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh road mishap that claimed the lives of 22 workers from the district, even as rescue, recovery and investigation continue simultaneously.

“We have arrested two accused, Sairrudin Ali and Sirajul Ahmed, both residents of Tinsukia. They will be produced before a magistrate,” Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Mrinmoy Das said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.

Das said a case (No. 432/2025) has been registered at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station under Sections 143, 105, 125(B) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He said the case is still at a preliminary stage, but the involvement of the two accused emerged immediately after the registration of the FIR.

“The two were responsible for arranging labourers and sending them for work. After we obtain their remand, the investigation will reveal further details and their possible nexus,” the Additional SP said.

Das added that rescue and recovery operations are still underway and that the mortal remains of the deceased workers are being brought back to their homes for the last rites.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Tinsukia Zilla Parishad, Chitralekha Duara, said that the cremation of six workers had already been carried out in their native villages.

“Today (December 14), the mortal remains of another 11 workers will be brought back after post-mortem examinations,” Duara said.

She said that while information had been received indicating that the remaining bodies had also been recovered, there was confusion over the total number of workers involved.

“The contractor who took the workers had cited the number as 22. However, we have not received any documents or confirmation regarding two workers apart from the 20 whose bodies have been recovered so far,” she said.

Duara also acknowledged the swift response of the Assam government, the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Centre in handling the crisis.

The arrests follow a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, where a vehicle carrying workers from Tinsukia plunged into a deep gorge while travelling along the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road.