Arunachal crash: Bodies of six Tinsukia workers brought home for last rites

Tinsukia, Dec 13: The mortal remains of six workers, who lost their lives in the Arunachal Pradesh crash at Anjaw on December 8, were brought to Tinsukia on Saturday, as the district administration and the Assam government stepped up efforts to ensure a dignified last rites for the deceased.

The bodies were escorted from Arunachal Pradesh by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Sadiya, in six ambulances.

On arrival, the mortal remains were taken to the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital (TMCH), where family members formally identified the bodies.

The victims, whose bodies were handed over to their families, have been identified as Abhay Bhumij, Sanjay Karmakar, Junas Munda, Agor Tanti, Rajani Nag and Rahul Kumar.

Following the identification, the remains were taken to Gelapukhuri for the last rites.

Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah, who was present on the Assam–Arunachal border to oversee the process, said the government is closely monitoring the arrangements.

“The bodies are being brought to TMCH, where the families recognised them. After identification, the mortal remains will be taken for the last rites. We are here on the Assam side of the border to receive the bodies and ensure everything is done properly,” Borah said.

Earlier on Friday evening, a crucial emergency meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Pal, to ensure smooth coordination and respectful handling of the deceased workers.

The meeting focused on expediting the return of the mortal remains and ensuring that the final rites are conducted with due respect.









Officials said issues related to inter-state coordination, medical preparedness and logistical arrangements were discussed in detail, and necessary directives were issued to ensure a seamless process.

Meanwhile, as recovery operations continue in Anjaw district, Deputy Commissioner Pal is personally overseeing preparatory arrangements at Gelapukhuri.

Senior officers from the police and civil administration are accompanying him to ensure all protocols are followed sensitively.

On December 12, joint rescue teams comprising personnel from the NDRF, the Army and the Border Roads Task Force recovered six bodies from the accident site in Anjaw district, where the remains of 17 victims have been located so far.

At the time of filing this report, rescue operations to recover the remaining bodies and trace four missing labourers are ongoing on Saturday. Officials said the site is located deep inside a steep gorge, posing serious risks and operational challenges for rescuers.

The accident occurred on Monday night when a vehicle carrying 21 labourers from Tinsukia in Assam to Chaglagam for work, plunged into the gorge.