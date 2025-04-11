Congress cracks whip on Dhubri chief; seeks clarification for alleged misconduct

Dhubri, April 11: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) served a show-cause notice to Abedur Zaman—popularly known as Jewel—the President of the Dhubri District Congress Committee (DCC), over multiple allegations of misconduct and violation of party protocols.

The notice was issued by APCC Vice President and Chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee, Nripendra Thakuria.

The show-cause notice accuses Zaman of serious breaches, which include unauthorised distribution of party nominations and making objectionable remarks about senior party leaders.

According to the charges, the Dhubri Congress Committee President alleged bypassed the party’s official selection committee by distributing nominations without prior consultation or approval.

Additionally, there are accusations that he accepted money from candidates who were not officially selected, promising them nominations in return—actions considered a blatant violation of party ethics and constitutional norms.

The situation intensified following a phone conversation on Friday morning.

According to the notice, Zaman allegedly made disrespectful and defiant remarks about APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh.

He is quoted saying, “Who is Bhupen Borah and Jitendra Singh, whom I don’t know and am not bound to obey... Rakibul Hussain MP is my leader and high command. I will work as per his instruction.”

The APCC demanded a detailed, point-wise explanation from Zaman within one hour of receiving the notice. The letter warns that failure to respond promptly will invite strict disciplinary measures.

The incident has sparked unease within party ranks in Dhubri, with many seeing it as a potential prelude to a major overhaul in district leadership.

Party insiders suggest the outcome of this inquiry could set a precedent for how internal dissent and indiscipline are handled in the run-up to upcoming elections.

On Thursday, the Dhubri District Congress Committee found itself in the midst of allegations of corruption and favouritism in the run-up to the Zila Parishad elections

An accusation was levelled by veteran party worker and Dhubri District Seva Dal President, Helim Zaman, who claims he was unfairly denied a party ticket from the Panbari–Rangamati Zila Parishad seat.

Zaman alleged that the ticket was sold for a bribe of ₹10 lakh to Sanowar Hussain, a former AIUDF member who joined the Congress barely two months ago.

Zaman, who has served the Congress for decades, asserts that he had received written assurances from both the All India Congress Seva Dal and the Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal in support of his candidacy.

Despite this, his name was dropped from the final list in favour of Hussain — a decision he claims was engineered by the Dhubri District Congress President.