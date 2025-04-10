Panchayat polls: ‘Strict action if proven true’: Congress on Dhubri cash-for-ticket row

Dhubri, April 10: The Dhubri District Congress Committee is once again at the centre of controversy, with fresh allegations of corruption and favouritism surfacing just ahead of the Zila Parishad elections.

At the heart of the storm is a serious accusation levelled by veteran party worker and Dhubri District Seva Dal President, Helim Zaman, who claims he was unfairly denied a party ticket from the Panbari–Rangamati Zila Parishad seat.

Zaman alleges that the ticket was sold for a bribe of ₹10 lakh to Sanowar Hussain, a former AIUDF member who joined the Congress barely two months ago.

“This is not just about one candidate being overlooked. This is about the rot that sets in when loyalty and service are traded for cash,” Zaman told The Assam Tribune.

Zaman, who has served the Congress for decades, asserts that he had received written assurances from both the All India Congress Seva Dal and the Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal in support of his candidacy.

Despite this, his name was dropped from the final list in favour of Hussain — a decision he claims was engineered by Dhubri District Congress President Abedur Zaman, popularly known as Jewel.

The fallout from these claims has sent ripples through the local party unit, sparking anger and demoralisation among grassroots workers.

Reacting to the escalating crisis, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice President Nipen Thakuria admitted that the allegations were serious.

“I have been informed about the matter. Such practices, if proven true, go against the core values and ethics of the party. I have escalated the matter to the appropriate level, and strict disciplinary action will be taken if the allegations are substantiated,” he said.

This episode is yet another blow to the party’s internal ticket-distribution mechanism, which has faced repeated scrutiny in Dhubri over the years.

With election campaigning gaining momentum, the Congress’s struggle to maintain unity amid internal dissent could severely impact its prospects in this politically sensitive district.

As the dust continues to rise, whether the Congress will act decisively to restore faith within its ranks remains to be seen.