Aminul Islam among 67 withdrawals as 722 candidates remain in Assam poll fray

Guwahati, March 27: With 67 candidates withdrawing from the Assam Assembly elections on the final day, one of the most notable exits came from Mankachar, where Aminul Islam of the National People's Party (NPP) stepped out of the race after recently switching from the All India United Democratic Front.

His exit is significant in Mankachar, where his recent political shift had drawn attention and was expected to influence voter dynamics.

Islam’s withdrawal comes shortly after a significant political shift.

He had resigned from the AIUDF and joined the NPP, where he was subsequently named the party’s candidate from Mankachar.

His move was seen as an attempt by the NPP to strengthen its base in lower Assam, particularly in constituencies with minority-dominated electorates.

However, his sudden exit from the race has now altered the electoral equation in Mankachar, potentially impacting vote consolidation and party strategies in the constituency.

According to election officials, a total of 722 candidates now remain in the fray for the 126-member Assam Assembly after the withdrawal process concluded.

Earlier, 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nomination papers, of which 789 were found valid following scrutiny.

Apart from Islam, the withdrawals included four candidates from the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Kamal Singh Bey (Bokajan), Mandal Enghi (Howraghat), Gulson Bey (Diphu), and Anjoshi Terang (Haflong), as well as one candidate from the Gondwana Ganatantra Party. The remaining withdrawals were Independents.

With the field now set, several high-profile leaders remain in contention, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Polling for the Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, while counting will take place on May 4.

With inputs from PTI