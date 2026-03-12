Amid Dibrugarh University protest, Assam Minister assures fee waiver scheme

Guwahati, Mar 12: Following a protest at Dibrugarh University by the Postgraduate Students’ Union over admission-related issues and a recent fee hike Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that dialogue regarding the issues raised by students at the University should take place only after the protest phase concludes.

He claimed that protests and discussions should not happen simultaneously.

“When a protest is going on, there is no requirement for immediate discussion. Once the protests conclude, discussions can take place after 15 to 20 days,” the Chief Minister said. “Right now, protests are underway and therefore people should allow the process to continue. Dialogue can happen once the situation becomes calmer."

In addition, Education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, assured that the government is committed to implementing the fee-waiver scheme as well as the special 50 % fee waiver for self-financing courses at the university.

“The Government of Assam remains firmly committed to implementing the Fee Waiver Scheme and the Special 50% Fee Waiver for self-financing courses at Dibrugarh University in both letter and spirit. All concerned are requested to carefully go through the guidelines,” Pegu wrote on the microblogging website.

Addressing concerns related to reimbursement, Pegu also stressed the need for timely submission of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) by colleges and universities.

“Colleges and universities must ensure that Utilisation Certificates (UCs) are submitted well in advance of the close of the financial year. UCs submitted towards the end of the financial year are difficult to process and may lead to delays or lapses in reimbursement,” he further added.

The clarification by the Education Minister comes after the students’ union launched a 36-hour hunger strike on Wednesday, over admission-related concerns, a recent fee hike, and alleged remarks made by Pegu that students claimed were disrespectful to the legacy of the Assam Movement.

Led by union president Asish Bhushan Gogoi and general secretary Madhurjya Bora, the protesting students staged a sit-in in front of the main gate of the university and burned effigy of the education minister, demanding that the minister clarify his statement and issue a public apology.