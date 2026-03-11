Dibrugarh University PG students launch hunger strike, seek apology from Ranoj Pegu

Dibrugarh, Mar 11: The Postgraduate Students’ Union of Dibrugarh University has launched a 36-hour hunger strike on Wednesday, intensifying its protest over admission-related concerns, a recent fee hike, and alleged remarks made by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu that students say were disrespectful to the legacy of the Assam Movement.

Led by union president Asish Bhushan Gogoi and general secretary Madhurjya Bora, the protesting students staged a sit-in in front of the main gate of Dibrugarh University and burned effigy of the education minister, demanding that the minister clarify his statement and issue a public apology.

According to the students’ union, they had approached the residence of the Education Minister to discuss their grievances regarding the admission process and the withdrawal of fee concessions that were earlier announced during the admission period.

“We were told that there would be a 50 % fee concession for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, along with free admission for the five-year integrated course. But these benefits were later withdrawn. Many students come from humble backgrounds and are now struggling to afford the fees,” said union president Gogoi.









The controversy escalated after the students alleged that while raising the issue at the minister’s residence, they faced misconduct from certain individuals present there. They further claimed that the minister made remarks questioning the effectiveness of student protests even years after the Assam Movement.

“One of the statements made claimed that even six years after the Assam Movement nothing had changed, and questioned what a students’ union could achieve through protests. Such remarks undermine the sacrifices of the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement,” one of the protesters alleged.

The students said the agitation would continue until the minister addresses the issue and offers an apology for the alleged remarks.

The protesting students maintained that the hunger strike would continue until their concerns are addressed and clarity is provided on the minister’s statement.