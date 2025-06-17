Ajanta Neog to take up teen pregnancy spike in Jorhat's tea gardens with JMCH

Jorhat, June 17: Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog, on Tuesday, said she would take up the issue of rising teen pregnancies among minors from tea garden communities in Jorhat with the Superintendent of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

“I was not aware of the data that 45–50 young girls have sought maternity care in the hospital. I will look into the matter and speak to the JMCH Superintendent. If true, appropriate action will be taken,” Minister Neog told the press, after inaugurating the Jorhat Treasury House.

A disturbing public health crisis appears to be unfolding in Jorhat’s tea garden areas, where a growing number of underage girls are being admitted to hospitals with pregnancy-related complications.

Recent data from JMCH shows that between January and June this year, at least 45 to 50 minor girls have sought maternity care at the facility. The figure has raised serious concerns among healthcare professionals and the locals.

The issue came to light on Saturday when a Class X student from the Mariani area was brought to JMCH with complications related to pregnancy. She is currently under observation.

“Most of the girls admitted this year are from Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and a significant number of them are underage. Pregnancy at such a young age is extremely dangerous for both the mother and the baby. It can lead to complications like eclampsia, pre-term delivery, low birth weight, respiratory issues, and abnormal brain development in the new-born,” said Dr. Manab Gohain, Superintendent of JMCH, speaking to The Assam Tribune.

He added that JMCH routinely verifies the age of young patients suspected to be minors in pregnancy-related cases.

According to local residents, most of these girls—many still studying in Classes VII to X—are believed to have been victims of child marriage over the past 18 months.

Deepak Tanti, a member of the All Assam Tea Tribes’ Students Association (ATTSA), said that despite stringent laws and awareness campaigns in schools, the menace of child marriage continues to persist.

The state government has taken a tough stance against child marriage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently reiterating his government’s resolve to eradicate the practice from the state by 2026.

According to official data, Assam has seen an 81% decline in child marriages across 20 of its 35 districts between 2021–22 and 2023–24.

However, the rising number of pregnancies among minors in Mariani has sparked serious concern among locals and the medical fraternity—posing questions about the effectiveness of the crackdown in tea garden belts.