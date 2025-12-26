Ahead of polls, AGP Dhubri leader Amitabh Acharyya quits party

Dhubri, Dec 26: Amid intensified political activity ahead of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, a significant development has emerged from Dhubri district with the resignation of a prominent leader from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Amitabh Acharyya, also known as Sajal, who was serving as the finance secretary of the Dhubri district unit of the AGP, has stepped down from his post and relinquished his primary membership of the party. Acharyya confirmed on Wednesday that he has formally submitted his resignation letter to the president of the AGP’s Dhubri district committee.

In addition to his role at the district level, Acharyya has also resigned from his position as vice president of the AGP’s Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency committee.

The resignation of the influential AGP leader comes at a time when political parties across Dhubri district are actively mobilising in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. However, Acharyya has not yet clarified his future political plans or indicated which political party he may join next.

Earlier, on December 11 Senior AGP leader and President of the party’s Golakganj LAC unit, Ashok Kumar Roy Pradhani, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the AGP.

He formally dispatched his resignation letter to AGP President Atul Bora.







