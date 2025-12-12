Senior AGP leader Ashok Roy Pradhani quits party ahead of 2026 polls

Dhubri, December 12: Amid intensified electioneering across the five Legislative Assembly constituencies of Dhubri district, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara and Birsing Jarua, Senior AGP leader and President of the party’s Golakganj LAC unit, Ashok Kumar Roy Pradhani, has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Asom Gana Parishad.

It has been confirmed that he formally dispatched his resignation letter on Thursday to AGP President Atul Bora.

Political observers note that this development comes at a particularly sensitive time, as parties are actively mobilising cadres and intensifying campaigns ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Roy Pradhani was widely regarded as one of the leading contenders for AGP’s nomination from the Golakganj constituency.

Sources indicate that within the BJP–AGP alliance, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to field its own candidate from Golakganj in the forthcoming election cycle.

This reported allocation has sparked speculation regarding internal dissatisfaction within AGP ranks.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources suggest that following his resignation, Ashok Kumar Roy Pradhani is expected to join the Indian National Congress in the near future.

His potential shift is being viewed as a move that could significantly alter the political dynamics in the Golakganj segment ahead of the polls.







