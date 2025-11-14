AGP outreach gains momentum as leaders meet six communities on ST demand

Jorhat, Nov 14: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has once again reaffirmed its unwavering support for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six communities of Assam, underscoring that the demand remains a core commitment rather than a political tactic.

The renewed pledge followed a series of extensive discussions held in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sivasagar. On Thursday evening, the AGP delegation continued its outreach at Jorhat’s Sadhani Bhawan, where it held several hours of talks with organisations representing the Chutia community. The meeting ended on a positive note, with all sides expressing satisfaction over the progress made.

“We fully support the ST status demand of the six communities. We will continue raising this issue in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, the Assembly, and even outside the Assembly,” said Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.

He noted that the party has completed fruitful discussions with multiple Motok bodies, the Ahom Mahasabha, Ahom Royals and Tai groups in Dibrugarh, Moran organisations in Tinsukia, and AASU and Tai groups in Sivasagar.

Reiterating the party’s long-standing position, Baishya added, “We were with the six communities in the past, we are with them today, and we will continue to stand with them in the future. This is not a political strategy for us.”

The AGP delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, MLAs Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Bhavendra Nath Bharali, Prithviraj Rabha and Pradip Hazarika, along with senior leaders has been holding structured conversations with community groups across the state.

Addressing reports of disagreements during the Chutia meeting, Baishya clarified that any arguments occurred among the organisations themselves. “There were no disagreements from our side. Our discussion concluded successfully,” he said.

He further emphasised that elections were not the party’s priority at this stage.

“Winning elections is not our aim. Resolving the ST status issue of the six communities is our primary objective,” Baishya stated.

Having concluded talks with four of the six groups, the AGP delegation will next engage with representatives of the Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribe communities, continuing its push for a resolution to the long-pending demand.