After Japoriguri, fresh eviction notices served to 433 families in Biswanath's Baghamari

Biswanath, Aug 21: The Biswanath district administration has issued eviction notices to 433 families allegedly occupying nearly 265 bighas of VGR land in Baghamari.

The notice, served on Thursday, gives the settlers 15 days to vacate the land under plot numbers 189 and 203 of the original Baghamari village.

Officials said the eviction drive will target alleged illegal encroachment on government land, which also includes a mosque, a private school, and a cemetery.

Announcements have also been reportedly made through loudspeakers, and notices are being served directly to the families.

“So far, 430 families have received eviction notices, and the number may rise to 500. Around 265 bigha, 3 lessa of land in two separate plots are under encroachment. So far, we have received full cooperation from the people,” said Sabin Nath, a district administrative official.

Minority organisations, however, have criticised the move, calling for rehabilitation of the displaced families.

Ali Hussain, district president of AMSU, said the union was appealing for the rehabilitation of families being evicted. While eviction from VGR land might be justified, he questioned what would happen to the displaced families afterwards.

“Women and children are living under temporary tents with no proper shelter. The government is pushing people towards death,” he alleged, adding that repeated appeals for rehabilitation had fallen on deaf ears.

Hussain warned that “one day, the Chief Minister will have to answer for this injustice.”

“It is true that many people in Biswanath are erosion-affected and have moved here. Everyone, including the government, knows this. Yet, they are taking action against us,” said another AMSU leader, Fokir Ali.

Earlier, after a relatively peaceful first day of the state government’s intensive eviction drive to reclaim 175 bighas in Biswanath’s Japoriguri, the second day witnessed tension as evictees got into a minor scuffle with reporters on August 18.

Tension over labour safety

Meanwhile, tension is also brewing over the safety of labourers from Biswanath district working in Upper Assam.

On Thursday morning, members of AMSU and NEMSU, led by AMSC general secretary Nazir Ahmed, asked construction workers from the district not to travel to Upper Assam, where they were engaged in work under the Irrigation Department.

“The irrigation department’s work is government work. But the organisation has asked us not to go as there is unrest linked to the eviction issue. So we won’t go,” said one of the labourers.

Ahmed alleged that labourers from the minority community were being assaulted and threatened in districts like Golaghat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia. They were being branded as foreigners and Bangladesh nationals and forced to leave work, he said.

“Unless the administration guarantees their safety, we will not allow them to go to Upper Assam,” Ahmed warned, urging the Chief Minister to instruct district authorities to ensure protection.

He added that the organisation had also appealed to those already employed in Upper Assam to return home, saying, “They should not compromise their dignity just for work.”

The organisations made it clear that they will continue to restrict labourers from travelling to Upper Assam until proper security arrangements are ensured.