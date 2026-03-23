After BJP ticket snub, Gorlosa files nomination from Haflong as Congress nominee

Guwahati, March 23: Following the denial of a BJP ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections, Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, on Monday, filed her nomination from the Haflong Legislative Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate, a day after switching sides.

Gorlosa, who represented Haflong in the outgoing Assembly, joined the Congress on Sunday evening after the BJP replaced her with debutant Rupali Langthasa for the seat.

Though Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached out to Gorlosa and reportedly tried to persuade her to remain in the saffron fold, she chose to join the Congress.

The Congress, which had earlier fielded its state general secretary Nirmal Langthasa from Haflong, withdrew his candidature in her favour, stating that he agreed to the move in the “greater public interest”.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi claimed that Gorlosa was sidelined for raising concerns over land-related issues in Dima Hasao.

“The BJP should not have sidelined Nandita Gorlosa. She has been vocal about issues in Dima Hasao, including land transfers to big corporates without consulting tribal communities. That is why she was denied a ticket,” Gogoi told the press, while en route to file nomination in Jorhat on Monday.

“We do not want tribal leaders who speak for big corporates. We welcome those who stand for tribal rights and constitutional protections,” he added.

Responding to the development, Assam Education Minister and Dhemaji candidate Ranoj Pegu, on Monday, described Gorlosa’s switch as a personal decision, while emphasising party discipline.

“It is her personal decision, as the party cannot provide tickets to all. Only one person can be nominated from a constituency. Party members should remain loyal and prioritise the party over individual interests,” Pegu said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Congress welcomed Gorlosa into its fold, highlighting her role in the hill district.

“We are happy to announce that Nandita Gorlosa has joined the Congress. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years and has always stood by her beliefs and principles,” the party said.

With inputs from PTI