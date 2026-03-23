Assam Polls: Nandita Garlosa switches to Congress amid ticket row

Guwahati, Mar 23: With the deadline for filing nomination papers ending on Monday, political activity across Assam intensified on Sunday as parties scrambled to finalise candidates for the remaining constituencies while simultaneously managing internal dissent triggered by ticket distribution.

In a major jolt to the BJP, disgruntled party leader Nandita Garlosa joined the Congress late Sunday evening even after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made last-minute efforts to change her mind. Garlosa, a Cabinet minister in the outgoing state government, is likely to contest from Haflong.

Earlier, amid reports of wide-spread dissatisfaction among aspirants, Chief Minister Sarma sought to downplay the dissidence, stating that denial of tickets was a routine part of electoral politics.

"Eighteen sitting MLAs have not been re-nominated, but there is no issue. They will be accommodated in other roles. Even my tick-et could be withdrawn tomorrow," he said after meeting Garlosa in Haflong. Sarma had also met AGP leader Ramendra Narayan Kalita last night at the AGP veteran's residence.

A total of 116 candidates have filed their nominations for the forthcoming Assembly polls so far. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 24. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is March 26.

The Congress today re-leased the list of seven more candidates. Former BJP MLA Amar Chand Jain, who joined the Congress on Saturday, was today named as a candidate for Katigorah.

The other nominees are Joseph Hasda (Gosaingaon), Birkhang Boro (Dotma), Rajat Kanti Saha (Bijni), Anchula Gwara Daimary (Bhergaon), Narayan Adhikari (Majhbat), and Nirmal Langthasa (Haflong).

In addition, Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after the party fielded newly inducted leader and former APCC president Bhupen Borah from the constituency. Bhuyan has announced that he will contest the election as an Independent candidate.





By

Staff Reporter