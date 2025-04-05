ABSU to hold review meet on poor Gunotsav 2025 results in BTR on April 10

Kokrajhar, Apr 5: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is set to conduct a review discussion and fact-finding exercise on the outcomes of Gunotsav 2025.

The meeting, scheduled for April 10 at Bodoland University, will bring together 500 teachers from four districts to explore ways to improve education in the region.

The initiative follows dismal performances by several schools and students—particularly in the Sixth Schedule districts of Udalguri, Baksa, Kokrajhar, and Chirang—during the state Education Department’s annual evaluation exercise.

ABSU president Dipen Boro attributed the poor results to several key issues, including staff shortages, lack of resources, poor attendance, and substandard teaching quality.

“The vacant posts of District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) and Inspector of Schools in Udalguri, Baksa, and Kokrajhar have remained unfilled for over a year and a half, further aggravating the crisis,” Boro told The Assam Tribune.

The ABSU has also reiterated its demand for the provincialisation of Bodo and other medium schools in the BTR, as well as Bodo-medium schools across Assam, in line with Clause 6.3 of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020.

The union affirmed its commitment to improving education quality in the region and ensuring students receive the support they need to succeed.

Earlier, on March 27, the state’s flagship school evaluation programme, Gunotsav 2025, concluded on a high note, with Sivasagar emerging as the top-performing district for the fourth time.

Announcing the results at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the initiative's positive impact but urged the Education Department to take corrective action in underperforming districts.

“While most districts are progressing well, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Chirang have shown weak performance. The Education Department must identify the challenges and take remedial measures,” the Chief Minister said.

Conducted in three phases between January 6 and February 7, Gunotsav 2025 covered 44,077 schools and assessed 3,898,945 students—achieving an impressive participation rate of 98.33%.

A total of 17,585 external evaluators—including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats—participated in the evaluation across all 35 districts.