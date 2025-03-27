Gunotsav 2025: Sivasagar retains top spot, Golaghat & Dibrugarh follow

Guwahati, Mar 27: Assam’s flagship school evaluation initiative, Gunotsav 2025, concluded on a high note as Sivasagar emerged as the top-performing district for the fourth time.

Golaghat and Dibrugarh secured the second and third positions, respectively, reflecting the growing strides in the state’s education system.

Announcing the results at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the initiative’s impact, calling it a "festival of academic progress”.

"Gunotsav has now evolved into a celebration of our government schools' achievements. Despite Assam having nearly 20,000 more government schools than Tamil Nadu, only 20% of students here opt for private schools. This speaks volumes about the growing trust in our institutions," Sarma said.

For the first time, Gunotsav 2025 assessed schools based on students' uniform quality. Sivasagar secured the top spot in this category as well, followed by Majuli and Charaideo.

Meanwhile, Golaghat ranked first in terms of transparency and fairness in the evaluation process, with Kamrup (Metro) and Jorhat securing second and third positions.

Conducted in three phases between January 6 and February 7, the assessment covered 44,077 schools and evaluated 38,98,945 students—an impressive 98.33% participation rate.

A total of 17,585 external evaluators, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats, participated in the exercise across all 35 districts.

Key performance highlights

A+ Grade Schools: 7,846 schools maintained an 'A+' rating for two consecutive years (2024 & 2025).

Student Performance: 14,64,808 students (37.57%) secured an 'A+' grade, while 2,46,032 (6.31%) were graded 'D'.

Underperforming districts - Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Chirang lagged behind, prompting the chief minister to urge the Education Department to take corrective measures.

Despite the successes, Sarma acknowledged the need for continuous improvement in certain regions.

"While most districts are progressing well, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Chirang have shown weak performance. The Education Department must identify the challenges and take corrective measures," he added.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Gunotsav 2026 will not take place in its usual January-February window. Instead, it will be scheduled for mid-year.