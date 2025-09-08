AASU calls for train & welfare scheme in Bhupen Hazarika’s name on his centenary

Guwahati, Sept 8: Marking the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Monday, unveiled a charter of demands aimed at keeping the music maestro’s legacy alive for generations.

“We want a train to be named after Dr Hazarika, and similar recognition should be extended to the inland waterways sector. His memorial site should be expanded, and the song Manuhe Manuhor Babe should be made compulsory during school assemblies,” said AASU secretary Utpal Sarma at a programme held at Dighalipukhuri.

The students’ body also urged the government to introduce a welfare scheme in Hazarika’s name to provide healthcare support to the people.

“Such steps will ensure that his legacy remains alive among the masses forever,” added AASU General Secretary, Samiran Phukan.

To mark the occasion, AASU organised a special programme titled “Uddipana” at Dighalipukhuri.

Sarma informed that as part of the tribute, 100 students from across the state will perform Hazarika’s iconic song Manuhe Manuhor Babe in various districts.

“On our appeal, students from all districts of Assam will come together to perform Manuhe Manuhor Babe as a collective tribute to the legend,” said Utpal Sarma.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Bihu committees across the state to dedicate one evening of the Bohag Bihu festivities to Bhupen Hazarika.

“From Sadiya to Dhubri, at least one evening should be dedicated to playing his songs as a mark of respect,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 13 to take part in the centenary celebrations.

During the visit, Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and release a biography of Bhupen Hazarika, authored by noted writer Dr. Anuradha Sarma Pujari. The book will be translated into major Indian languages and distributed nationwide.