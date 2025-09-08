Dedicate one evening to Bhupen Hazarika during Bohag Bihu: CM urges Bihu Committees

Guwahati, Sept 8: On the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, urged Bihu committees across Assam to dedicate one evening of Bohag Bihu festivities to the legendary singer and his wide repertoire of work.

“I urge the Bihu committees of the state to dedicate an evening to Bhupen Hazarika by playing his songs. From Sadiya to Dhubri, at least one such evening should be held in his honour in Bihu pandals,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also announced that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on September 13, a commemorative coin will be unveiled, along with the release of a biography of Hazarika authored by noted writer Dr Anuradha Sarma Pujari. The biography will be translated into all major Indian languages and distributed widely.

“Around 20 lakh families will receive the book. The government will ensure that the book reaches every library in the country. We will begin the centenary celebrations with PM Modi’s presence and conclude the programme with the President of India as the chief guest on September 8, 2026,” Sarma added.

Notably, PM Modi will attend a special tribute meeting on September 13 to mark the occasion. The state government will also organise similar programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Making the announcements, Chief Minister Sarma kicked off the year-long birth centenary celebrations at the Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha, Jalukbari, on Monday.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who also participated in the celebrations, paid a heartfelt tribute to the musical doyen.

In a social media post, he said that on the occasion of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary, “we pay our heartfelt tribute with devotion at his statue in the Samanway Tirtha at Jalukbari, celebrating the melodious voice of our hearts.”

He added that though the bard has departed from this material world, “he remains immortal through his great creations, and his songs of humanity will continue to resonate forever in the hearts of every Assamese.”

Several political leaders, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paid homage to the music icon. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Sarma noted that Modi had penned a special article on Hazarika.

Remembering the maestro, PM Modi shared apiece he wrote on the cultural icon. “What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people,” Modi's article read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, praising Hazarika’s soulful voice, said that Hazarika's melodies will forever echo in our hearts."...reminding us of the power of music to heal and unite. By conferring upon him the Bharat Ratna, Modi Ji ensured that his legacy remains immortal," he wrote in a social media post.