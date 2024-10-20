Over 700 families at risk as Coal India's dumping practices threaten homes in Ledo

Margherita, Oct 20: More than 700 families in the Tikak Colliery area of Ledo are on the verge of losing their homes due to Coal India Limited's (CIL) alleged practice of dumping coal mining waste on nearby lands.

For months, residents of Tikak and surrounding villages, including China Basti and Jharna Basti, have staged multiple protests, pleading CIL to cease dumping operations that they claim are “damaging the environment and threatening their communities”.

Despite repeated appeals, locals allege that the company has yet to take any meaningful action.

“For several months, Coal India has been dumping debris here, destroying homes and crops. The locals have been protesting, which temporarily halted the work. However, yesterday, they resumed dumping, burying several parts of tea gardens in the process. Today, the entire village came together to stop the operation, urging the manager to halt it and find a permanent solution,” one of the villagers told The Assam Tribune.

Residents fear that continued waste disposal in the area could devastate their villages, erasing tea gardens and lush greenery that once defined the region.

Environmental degradation caused by the dumping has left villagers worried about the long-term impact on their land and livelihoods.

In response to the growing crisis, a delegation led by Margherita MLA’s visited the affected site along with villagers and temporarily halted CIL's operations.

They met with Coal India officials, including the manager and inspector, who assured them that the issue would be addressed after consultations with higher authorities.

Earlier, on August 22, residents raised alarms over CIL’s expanding use of their lands for debris disposal, claiming that the company had offered little warning before requiring them to vacate their homes. Many villagers expressed frustration, accusing CIL of ignoring their attempts to negotiate a solution.