Villagers in Margherita protest against Coal India's waste dumping practices

Margherita, August 22: Residents of several villages in Margherita's Ledo area have raised serious concerns over Coal India Limited's (CIL) alleged practice of using their lands as dumping grounds for debris generated from coal mining operations.

The villagers, particularly those from Jharna Basti, fear the environmental damage could push their communities “to the brink of extinction”.

According to local accounts, CIL requires extensive dumping grounds to dispose of the debris unearthed during coal mining.

However, this practice has reportedly led to the destruction of tea gardens and lush greenery that once characterized the area.

"Our villages are being buried under the waste from coal mining. The tea gardens are gone, and the green landscape is now a wasteland,” lamented a resident of Jharna Basti, requesting anonymity.

The situation is exacerbated by CIL's alleged use of nearby hills, home to local communities, as dumping sites.

Villagers claim they were given minimal time to evacuate, leaving many with nowhere to go. “These are poor people who have lived here since 1952, some even since 1947. Where will they go?" asked the distressed resident.

The villagers also accused CIL of disregarding their attempts at negotiation.

"We wanted to discuss the situation, but our representatives were disrespected when they visited the CIL office," another resident said.

Frustrated by the lack of dialogue, the villagers staged a protest, prompting CIL officials to issue an apology later in the day.

Despite assurances from the local administration that they would facilitate negotiations between CIL and the affected communities, the villagers remain wary.

"The government has provided us with water, electricity, and Anganwadi services. How can Coal India come in and force us out?" questioned the resident, underscoring the deep sense of betrayal felt by the community.

The situation in Margherita continues to unfold as the villagers await a resolution to their plight.