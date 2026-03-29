6-yr-old Assam girl found dead in Bengaluru; abduction, murder suspected

Guwahati/Bengaluru, Mar 28: A six-year-old girl from Assam was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said, with investigators probing the case as a possible abduction and murder.

The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker from Assam, was living with her parents in a temporary shelter near Vittasandra under the Electronics City police station limits.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible.

According to police, the child went missing on Thursday evening while playing near her residence. After failing to trace her, the family lodged a missing person complaint on Friday.

During a subsequent search operation, her body was recovered from a eucalyptus grove in the Bolugudda area near Electronics City.

A senior police officer said the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, and all angles are being investigated.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault, which will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Investigators suspect the child may have been abducted and killed before her body was dumped at the isolated location. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials visited the spot following the recovery of the body, and further investigation is underway.

The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly raised concerns over the rising number of deaths of Assamese youths working outside the State, bringing the issue back into sharp focus.

The case follows a series of recent tragedies involving migrant workers from Assam in Bengaluru. Nearly a month ago, Zubin Nath (25), a resident of Barpathar in Bijni, allegedly died in an accident at a tile manufacturing unit on Magadi Main Road after reportedly getting caught in a machine.

Earlier in January, four youths from Assam had died in a labour shed in the city, with suffocation suspected to be the cause.

The recurring incidents have renewed concerns over the safety and working conditions of Assamese migrants employed outside the State.

With inputs from agencies