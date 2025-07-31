13 tribal bodies urge CJI to scrap Assam’s SC proposal for Keot community

Guwahati, July 31: Thirteen tribal organisations from Assam have jointly petitioned the Chief Justice of India, urging intervention against the state government's proposal to grant Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the Keot community.

The organisations argue that the move violates constitutional provisions and could "jeopardise" the rights of communities with a history of social discrimination.

In their letter, submitted as a "people’s petition rather than an objection", the groups have called for scrapping the proposal and formation of an expert committee to assess the socio-legal implications and to publicly release findings before any decision is made.

“The Keots should not be granted Scheduled Caste status without historical justification,” said Sanjiv Das, president of the Scheduled Tribe Youth Council, stressing that constitutional integrity and justice for truly marginalised communities must be preserved.

They cite Article 341 of the Constitution, which mandates that communities listed as SC must have a history of untouchability and social exclusion.

According to the memorandum, the Keot community does not meet these criteria and has not faced such historical discrimination.

The signatories include the Assam Scheduled Tribe Council, All Assam Scheduled Tribe Students’ Union, Scheduled Tribe Struggling Youth Council, and others.

The organisations stress that the Keots have historically been classified as ‘Backward Class’ as recorded in the 1901 and 1931 censuses. They also refer to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s definition of untouchability, emphasising deprivation from temple entry, water access, and education, conditions not experienced by the Keots, according to the petitioners.

Apart from the Chief Justice, memoranda have also been sent to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, the Ministry of Social Justice, the Governor of Assam, and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, urging them to intervene.

Earlier on July 27, Assam Law and Justice Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, during his visit to Biswanath, said that the state government is preparing to submit a report to the Centre regarding the demand for SC status by the Keot community.

“Once the scrutiny of their demand is complete, we will forward our report to the Government of India. It is the Centre that holds the authority to grant SC or ST status to any community,” the minister said.