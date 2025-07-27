70,000 Haloi Keots outside SC list; Assam govt to present case to Centre

Biswanath, July 27: The Assam government is preparing to submit a report to the Centre regarding the demand for Scheduled Caste (SC) status by the Keot community.

This was stated by Assam Law and Justice Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass during his visit to Biswanath on Sunday to review the implementation of government schemes in the district.

Dass informed the press that the Keot community had submitted an application to the state government seeking SC recognition, which is currently under examination.

“Once the scrutiny of their demand is complete, we will forward our report to the Government of India. It is the Centre that holds the authority to grant SC or ST status to any community,” the minister said.

He further explained that the Keot community in Assam is broadly categorised into two groups—Jaloi Keots and Haloi Keots.

“While Jaloi Keots have already been granted SC status, the Haloi Keots have now applied for the same. An estimated 70,000 to 80,000 Keot individuals in the state currently fall outside the SC category,” Dass added.

“The central government will look into the matter and a decision will be made in the days to come. I urge the people who are protesting against the issue, to understand the matter better,” Dass said on Sunday.

The Keot community’s demand for an SC status comes in the midst of the 6 tribal communities – Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbanshis, and Adivasis (tea tribes) – seeking the ST status.

Earlier, in June, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram has stated that his Ministry is seriously considering the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six communities in Assam.

“My Ministry is positively working on the issue of giving ST status to the six communities in Assam. However, no final decision has been made yet. We are looking into all aspects of the issue,” Oram told The Assam Tribune in New Delhi.

He said that the Registrar General of India (RGI) is reviewing and providing recommendations on proposals for new inclusions or modifications to the ST lists.

“We have received several recommendations and suggestions from the Assam government as well,” he said.