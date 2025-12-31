The Current Statistics of Sports Betting in India and Risk Analysis

Online sports betting has expanded globally over the past decade and is now present in many countries. In India, its spread is largely linked to increased internet access, population size, and widespread interest in sports. However, this growth has also raised concerns due to the financial, legal, and social risks associated with betting activities.

India’s population exceeds 1.4 billion people, representing nearly 18% of the global population. This scale, combined with strong sports viewership, has created conditions in which betting-related activity has increased. The following sections present available data and context while highlighting the associated risks.

Growth of Sports Betting Activity in India

India is one of the world’s largest economies and, as of 2025, ranks fourth globally by overall economic size. While this reflects the scale of economic activity, it does not imply widespread financial security among the huge population. In such an environment, the expansion of sports betting presents potential risks, particularly for individuals seeking quick financial returns.

The growth of online betting platforms is closely linked to digital connectivity and mobile internet access. While this has made betting more accessible, it has also increased exposure to unregulated platforms and financial harm.

Market Estimates for 2025

According to data from Statista, revenue generated by sports betting in India is projected to reach approximately USD 2.19 billion by the end of 2025, or about INR 194.55 billion. In comparison to the estimated global sports betting revenue of USD 77 billion, India’s projected share stands at around 2.6%.

These figures indicate market expansion but do not reflect the potential personal and social costs associated with betting participation.

Social and Economic Concerns

Sports betting-related activities generate employment in areas such as technology services, customer support, and payment processing. However, these economic contributions exist alongside significant social concerns.

In a country where financial vulnerability and unemployment remain ongoing challenges, easy access to betting platforms can increase the risk of monetary loss, debt accumulation, and financial instability for individuals and households.













Risks and Negative Impacts

One of the most serious issues associated with sports betting is the risk of gambling addiction. Betting is often perceived as an opportunity to earn money, which can lead individuals to wager repeatedly despite losses.

Attempts to recover financial losses frequently result in continued betting, creating a cycle of dependency. This pattern has been observed internationally and is associated with stress, financial hardship, and broader social consequences. These risks make sports betting an unsafe activity for many participants.

Legal and Regulatory Uncertainty in India

The regulatory framework governing gambling in India remains unclear and fragmented. The Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibits physical gambling houses but does not address online betting, as it predates digital platforms. Additionally, gambling is regulated at the state level under the Indian Constitution.

This lack of uniform regulation creates uncertainty for users and limits accountability for operators.

Legal Status of Online Sports Betting

Sikkim is currently the only Indian state that explicitly permits sports betting under regulated conditions and through licensed local operators. In most other states, online sports betting operates in a legal grey area—neither clearly legalized nor consistently prohibited.

As a result, users often lack legal protection, dispute resolution mechanisms, and safeguards against unfair practices, further increasing the risks associated with participation.

Sports Commonly Involved in Betting

Cricket accounts for the majority of betting activity in India due to its popularity and high-profile tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). The scale and frequency of matches increase exposure to betting-related risks.

Kabaddi follows, particularly during the Pro Kabaddi League, while other sports attract lower levels of betting interest.

Availability of Online Betting Platforms

In addition to domestic sports, betting options often extend to international sports such as football, basketball, and tennis through online platforms. Many of these bet platforms operate outside Indian jurisdiction, raising concerns about transparency, data security, and financial protection.

Given the absence of comprehensive regulation, participation in online sports betting in India carries significant legal, financial, and personal risks and cannot be considered a safe activity to bet upon.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)