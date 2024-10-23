Entertainment vs. Economic Benefit: Where is AI Best Utilized?

Artificial intelligence seems to be on most people’s minds nowadays. There is a good reason for that. With the recent advancements in the field, AI is now better than ever. Though, we are still far off from the super-bots imagined by various sci-fi writers, there are ways that AI can improve certain industries. Economics and entertainment are chief among them. So, let’s look at how AI can impact both.

Entertainment

The entertainment industry is among the biggest and most successful industries in the world. Though, in truth, it is more accurate to say that it is a conglomerate of several, smaller markets, all coming together to form one industry. So, how has AI changed entertainment?

iGaming

One of the biggest entertainment markets of the 21st century is iGaming. Thanks to the success of online casino bonuses, the market has reached some incredible heights. AI may be used to make it even better though. Using machine learning, operators can minimize problem gambling, maximize fraud detection, and create curated lists for each individual customer in mere seconds.

Sports

Sports is another field where AI might be of use. Imagine using a machine learning software to analyze the playing style of each individual player, and then create a specialized training regimen, just for them. That way, players like Cole Palmer can do their own, personalized training, and improve the skills that they have, as well as acquire some that they lack.

Video Games

While many are against the use of AI in gaming, the truth of the matter is that game developers have been using it for years. The auto-generated dialogue by NPCs in games like Skyrim is all machine learning-generated. However, as AI improves, we may just see the dialogue get better, making for a much more immersive and interesting world.

Economic

The economic sector, like the entertainment industry, is another conglomerate of several markets and industries all tied into one. Which is why it is important to discuss how artificial intelligence is already being used in this sector, and how it may be used in the future.

Customer Support

Already, many companies have implemented AI in customer support. The live chat on a website is a very useful tool for people to get information. Most businesses have fully automated the live chat, so that an AI answers any simple questions. On the other hand, harder questions have to go to a human employee, but, who knows how long it is before the AI can answer all of them.

Banking

Machine learning software is already being used by many banks for fraud detection, or any other suspicious behavior. With each day, the AI improves, making it more effective in detecting fraud. With the rise of cybercrime nowadays, this is a very important way that AI is changing and improving the economic sector.

Logistics

Planning out the best route is a difficult task for people in charge of supply chains in trade. However, with machine learning, logistics have been made a lot easier. In tandem with human traders, AI is now used frequently to plan out the best routes when importing or exporting certain products.