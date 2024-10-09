Cole Palmer voted England men’s player of the year

London, Oct 9: Cole Palmer has been named the 2023-24 England Men’s Player of the Year. The Chelsea star was voted Three Lions’ fans’ stand-out male player ahead of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, who finished second and third, respectively. Palmer made his debut during a 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley in November 2023, claiming legacy number 1276. The 22-year-old has gone on to chalk up nine senior caps, which included five appearances at UEFA EURO 2024.

He also found the net twice in that period, including a stunning strike against Spain in July’s final in Berlin. Despite not starting a game, Cole claimed the assist for Ollie Watkins' semifinal winner against the Netherlands and then netted England's goal in the final, which ended in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain. Palmer’s breakthrough season for England came alongside an impressive debut campaign for Chelsea. He becomes the first Chelsea player to win the award since current Three Lions’ assistant coach Ashley Cole in 2010.

Palmer netted 25 goals for Chelsea during the 2023/24 campaign and that form helped him win a first England cap in a 2-0 win against Malta at Wembley in November last year.