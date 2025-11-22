Ahead of 2026, BJP tightens alliance playbook; backs youth-led candidate list

Guwahati, Nov 22: With just months to go for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, political realignments have intensified across the state.

Ten days after eight Opposition parties revived the anti-BJP Asom Sonmilito Morcha, the BJP has begun ramping up its alliance coordination and preparing a significant refresh of its candidate line-up.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, comprising the BJP, AGP, BPF and UPPL, is now moving toward a more structured electoral strategy aimed at ensuring a strong performance at the polls.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to Bajali on Saturday, said that the four-party partnership remains intact, but detailed discussions are underway to finalise how the alliance will operate during the election season.

“At present, four parties, AGP, BJP, BPF and UPPL, are together. How we progress during the elections will have to be carefully crafted. Our objective is clear - we must plan strategically and ensure our victory,” Sarma said.

He announced that the Election Management Committee and Election Manifesto Committee will be formally declared on Saturday.

The Chief Minister added that internal assessments and candidate surveys will soon begin, along with meetings with AGP, BPF and UPPL leaders to align strategies.

A key focus for the BJP this election cycle is the introduction of new faces. Sarma emphasised that the party cannot rely solely on long-standing candidates and must prioritise renewal.

“BJP is not a party that survives on old faces alone. If we fail to bring in fresh candidates, the party will stagnate and eventually perish. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah continually stress the need for five to ten new faces in every election. If possible, we should go beyond this number,” he said.

Sarma also highlighted the need for generational change and broader representation, noting that young leaders and women will receive greater consideration while finalising candidates.

“I want to bring more youth and women into our list of candidates. Their participation is essential for the party’s future and for a more dynamic political environment. I will be truly happy if we are able to field good and capable candidates,” he added.

As Assam’s political landscape heats up, the BJP’s push for structural preparedness, refreshed leadership, and coordinated alliance management signals a decisive run-up to the 2026 electoral battle.