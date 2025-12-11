36 hours on, GS Road building still burns as officials flag safety lapses

Guwahati, Dec 11: A massive fire that broke out at a commercial complex on Guwahati’s GS Road has remained untamed for over 36 hours on Thursday, with more than 25 fire tenders struggling to contain the blaze.

Firefighting units from Morigaon, Kamrup and Nalbari districts joined the operation, while additional vehicles were on their way from Darrang.

Water tenders from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Guwahati Refinery also assisted, and the NDRF was called in with its high-tech smoke reduction machine.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup (M), Sumit Sattawan, visited the site to take stock of the situation.

"We should be able to douse the fire in the next two to three hours," he told the press.

“The fire was simmering on the sixth floor till about 9 am. We are trying to douse it,” a senior official of the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) told the press.

Another official said the building had not been constructed in adherence to safety norms, making it difficult for firefighters to access the rear of the six-storey establishment.

“The fire is now at the backside of the building. However, due to non-adherence to safety norms while construction, fire tenders are unable to reach the rear,” he said.

The official further alleged that the authorities concerned had not enforced the required norms while permitting a commercial structure of this size.

According to the Dispur Fire & Emergency Services Station (F&ESS), no casualties have been reported so far.

One firefighter reportedly sustained a minor injury and is being treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Reports suggest the fire originated around 12.30 am on Wednesday at the godown of the shopping mall in Swagata Square Complex at ABC Point.

“The fire originated at the godown of the mall on the second floor, where a lot of inflammable materials and clothes were stored,” an official said.

In a statement, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said fire personnel were working to prevent the flames from spreading to the lower floors.

“Due to zero visibility and heavy smoke, the fire could not be controlled effectively in the initial stage. The building premises and surrounding areas have been secured. Evacuation protocols were initiated for safety,” it said.

ASDMA noted that preliminary observation suggested significant damage to the affected floors, with a detailed assessment to follow once the fire is fully controlled. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

The multi-storey building houses SBI’s zonal office, commercial branch and premium banking branch, as well as the shopping mall Sohum Emporia.

With inputs from PTI