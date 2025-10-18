Zubeen Garg case: One-man panel invites statements from public from Nov 3 to 21

Guwahati, Oct 18: The one-man commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, probing the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, has issued a public notice inviting individuals to record statements or submit evidence related to the case between November 3 and 21.

According to the notice, issued by the commission’s member-secretary Aroop Pathak on Friday, those with knowledge of facts and circumstances surrounding the incident can submit their statements through duly notarised affidavits on all days except Sundays.

The commission will examine the sequence of events preceding and following Garg’s death, and determine whether any lapses, negligence, or acts of omission or commission occurred on the part of any individual, authority, or institution.

It will also look into the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or other external factors connected to the incident.

Constituted by the Assam government, the inquiry panel is tasked with ascertaining the facts and circumstances that led to the death of the celebrated artiste in Singapore on September 19.

The call for cooperation from the public has been appealed by the Assam government since the constitutionof the Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

Earlier, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh had urged the public to cooperate with investigators. “If anyone of you has any information or facts, please share them with the SIT by calling them,” he appealed, emphasising that credible inputs could aid the ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, the SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police Munna Gupta, is scheduled to meet Singapore Police on October 21 as part of the investigation into the cultural icon’s death.

PTI