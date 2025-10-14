Zubeen Garg case: AASU agitates across Assam, calls for prompt chargesheet

Guwahati, Oct 14: Twenty-six days after the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launched a state-wide agitation calling for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the case, on Tuesday.

The student body, which has consistently demanded justice for the late artiste, alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has shown insufficient progress.

Leaders questioned why key individuals from Singapore, reportedly present during Garg’s final moments, have not yet been summoned for questioning.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya, president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan criticised the investigation and called for the immediate filing of a comprehensive chargesheet to ensure that “no accused or responsible individual is left out”.

“The chargesheet should include everyone connected to Garg’s final moments. We have repeatedly sought justice, not delays,” Sarma told the press.

He further accused those present on the yacht during Garg’s last moments of inaction. “When Zubeen was gasping for breath in the water, the people on that yacht were laughing and doing nothing to help him. Why haven’t those individuals been questioned yet?” Sarma asked.

The AASU president also raised concerns about the government’s claim that the investigation is being coordinated with Singaporean authorities under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

“We are hearing terms like ‘latter rogatory’ and MLAT for the first time. Even after all this, why are the people who were with Zubeen Garg in Singapore still not in Assam for questioning? The government must answer,” he said.

AASU leaders revealed that they had been invited by the SIT for discussions but chose not to attend after consulting legal experts.

“Our lawyers advised us not to attend the SIT meeting because the accused’s legal team could challenge our neutrality or claim we are influencing the case. We don’t want to give them that opportunity. The SIT must proceed as per due legal process,” Bhattacharyya explained.

Phukan added that the student body is not seeking privileged information, only transparency.

“We want a fair investigation. People are being arrested one after another, but there is still no clarity. Starting today, we are launching a statewide campaign with candlelight vigils on October 19 across all anchalik committees, followed by mass protests from October 23,” he announced.

Following the central leadership’s call, AASU units across Assam organised simultaneous demonstrations.

In Nalbari, hundreds of students gathered at Shaheed Bhawan for a sit-in led by district president Nirozuddin Ahmed, secretary Samarjyoti Mahanta, and vice president Bhawajit Bezbaruah.

“It has been 26 days since Zubeen Garg’s death, and the people of Assam still await justice. We demand a thorough chargesheet that names everyone involved. The people will not rest until justice is delivered,” Bezbaruah said, as protesters carried placards and chanted slogans such as “We want justice for Zubeen Garg” and “Punish the guilty”.

In Biswanath, over a hundred students held a two-hour protest in front of Shaheed Bhawan, demanding accountability from the Assam Police.

“Even after so many days, the police haven’t visited the Singapore spot where Zubeen Garg lost his life. What kind of investigation is this? We want a fair, complete inquiry and not selective questioning,” said a protester.

AASU leaders reiterated that their fight is moral, not political, seeking justice for an artiste who united Assam through his music.