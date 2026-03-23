'Who gains from such attacks?': Assam DGP after ULFA-I ambush in Tinsukia

Margherita, Mar 23: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, on Monday, visited the Assam Police commando camp at 10 Mile in Jagun, a day after it came under attack by suspected militants of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

During the visit, Singh inspected the camp and reviewed the security situation following the strike.

He is also scheduled to travel to the Tinsukia district headquarters later in the day to hold a key meeting with district police officials.

“We will take action. Whatever legal action that we need to take will be taken,” Singh told the press, while urging those responsible to reflect on “who benefits from such attacks”.

The attack, carried out late on Sunday, involved the firing of four to five rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) at the camp in a surprise assault, leaving four commandos injured.

The proscribed ULFA-I later claimed responsibility for the strike.

According to DGP Singh, three personnel sustained splinter injuries and are undergoing treatment, with surgeries to be conducted once swelling subsides.

“Another injured commando suffered burn injuries in the RPG blast and has been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for specialised care,” he said.

Singh said he had visited the injured personnel on Sunday and reviewed their condition.

Earlier on Sunday, in a coordinated response, Red Shield Sappers, along with the Assam Rifles, deployed a bomb disposal team to the site.

The area was cordoned off and safety protocols enforced before unexploded ordnance was safely neutralised at a secure location away from civilian areas.

Later in the day, in a statement, ULFA-I said it had earlier suspended offensive operations against Assam Police as a goodwill gesture following the 2021 Assembly elections, but alleged that security forces continued operations against its members, including arrests and killings.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was in Haflong on Sunday, termed the incident “unfortunate” and said a joint Army and Assam Police operation is underway to apprehend those involved.

Security has been tightened in Tinsukia and adjoining areas following the attack.