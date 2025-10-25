'We’re sorry': BCCI secy Saikia on alleged molestation of Aussie cricketers

New Delhi, Oct 25: Following the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday condemned the incident as “very unfortunate,” stating that such acts have no place in a country known for its hospitality.

“This is a very unfortunate event that has taken place. Nobody expected this kind of thing to happen because India is such a hospitable country. This should not have happened with any of the guests of the country. So, we are extremely sorry for this incident, which is an unfortunate one,” said Saikia.

The incident occurred on October 23, when the players were walking from their hotel to a nearby café ahead of a key group-stage match against South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The troubling episode has not only unsettled the Australian team but has also brought international attention to the safety of women athletes in India.

Authorities acted swiftly and a resident of Azadnagar, identified as Aqueel, was arrested within hours.

DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed, “An FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested following an intensive strategic operation.”

He has been charged under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Additionally, Saikia assured that the BCCI will revamp security arrangements for all visiting teams during the World Cup.

“We will also ensure that, although there is already a security ring within all the visiting teams during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, but we will revamp it and we will ensure that no such things happen in future. We also hope everything will go smoothly for the remaining World Cup games,” he added.

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra also echoed the concern, highlighting India’s traditional value of hospitality.

“This is unacceptable and should not happen again. Our motto is Athithi Devo Bhava — ‘Guest is God.’ The culprit must face strict punishment to prevent any repetition,” she said.

The incident has sparked renewed debate about athlete safety in India. Authorities and the BCCI have pledged to take stringent measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all visiting teams for the remainder of the World Cup.





With inputs from IANS