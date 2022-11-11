Weather today on Nov 11 in Assam and parts of NE to remain dry and foggy

Guwahati, Nov 11: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today.

Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere in North-Eastern region. The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience a clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 31°C & 19°C respectively.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere in North-Eastern region.

The details of the weather forecast valid for the next 24 hours are as follows:



































