Weather Report

Weather today in Assam on Nov 15 to remain dry, parts of NE to be foggy

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Assam on Nov 15 to remain dry, parts of NE to be foggy
Representational Image

Guwahati, Nov 15: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today.

Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere in North-Eastern region.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience a partly cloudy sky with haze whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain 29°C & 17°C respectively.


The Assam Tribune


