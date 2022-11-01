Weather on update on Nov 1 in Assam and parts of NE remains dry and foggy

Guwahati, Nov 1: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, weather in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, is supposed to remain dry for the day while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that, light rain is very likely to occur in a few places in Mizoram. There have been no signs of warning in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

The RMC has also predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning with a partly cloudy sky later, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 32°C and 20°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.















