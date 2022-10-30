Weather on Oct 30 in Assam and parts of NE to remain dry and foggy

Guwahati, 30 Oct: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, weather in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, is supposed to remain dry for the day while shallow to moderate fog is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that, light rain is very likely to occur in a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, with light snow in the higher reaches of the region. There have been no signs of warning in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

The RMC has also predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning with a clear cloudy sky later, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 30°C and 19°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.

The detailed weather forecast for Assam and parts of the NE region is as follows:











