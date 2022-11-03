Weather on Nov 3 in Guwahati to experience lightning while dry in NE

Guwahati, Nov 1: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, is supposed to remain dry for the day while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of warning in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

The RMC has also predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning with a partly cloudy sky later. There is a possibility of thunder or lightning in the area.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 31°C and 21°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.



