Weather: Light rain to occur in Assam on Nov 8, while NE to remain dry

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 8: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light rain is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The weather in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today.

Apart from this, light snowfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere in North-Eastern region. The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience a partly cloudy sky with haze.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 31°C and 20°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.

