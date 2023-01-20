Weather in Assam to remain dry, while light snow to occur in Arunachal

Guwahati, Jan 20: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light snow is very likely to occur at isolated places in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. While light to moderate rain and shallow fog are very likely to occur at many places over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides, weather is very likely to remain dry over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

As per the warning issued in the weather bulletin, it has stated that dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning and mainly a clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 23°C and 10°C, respectively.

