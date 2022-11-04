Weather in Assam on Nov 4 to experience light rain with moderate fog

Guwahati, Nov 4: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light rain is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Apart from this, light snowfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

The RMC has also predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning with a partly cloudy sky later.

There is a possibility of thunder or lightning in the area. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 31°C and 22°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.



