Weather in Assam on Dec 19 remain dry while Arunachal to experience rainfall

Guwahati, Dec 14: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today.

Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Isolated snow/rain might occur in Arunachal Pradesh. Many parts of the region might also experience light rainfall.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere else in the north-eastern region.



The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning while a clear sky later, whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 28°C and 15°C, respectively.



The details of the weather forecast for the next 24 hours are as follows:















