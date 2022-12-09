84 years of service to the nation
Weather Report

Weather in Assam on Dec 09 to remain dry with shallow fog

By The Assam Tribune
Weather in Assam on Dec 09 to remain dry with shallow fog
Representational Image

Guwahati, Dec 9: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today.

Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere else in the north-eastern region.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience a partly cloudy sky with haze, whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 29°C & 17°C respectively.

The details of the weather forecast for the next 24 hours are as follows:



