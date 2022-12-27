Weather in Assam: Light to moderate rainfall expected to occur on Dec 27

Guwahati, Dec 27: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light snow is very likely to occur at isolated places in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places over Assam and Meghalaya.

States like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to experience light rainfall. Besides, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

As per the warning issued in the weather bulletin, it has stated that thunderstorm and lightning with hail is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience cloudy sky with light rain, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 26°C and 14°C, respectively.

