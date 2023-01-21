Weather in Assam and NE region on Jan 21 to remain dry and foggy

Guwahati, Jan 20: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides, weather is very likely to remain dry over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



As per the warning issued in the weather bulletin, it has stated that dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.



The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning and mainly a clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 25°C and 09°C, respectively.



The details of the weather report for the next 24 hours are as follows:















