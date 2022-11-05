Weather in Assam and NE on Nov 5 to experience light rain with fog

Guwahati, Nov 5: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light rain is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Apart from this, light snowfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere in North-Eastern region.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience a partly cloudy sky with haze. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 31°C and 21°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.

