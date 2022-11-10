Weather in Assam and NE on Nov 4 to remain dry with moderate fog

Guwahati, Nov 10: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

The RMC has also predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning with a clear sky later.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 31°C and 19°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.

