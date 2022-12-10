Weather in Assam and NE on Dec 10 to remain dry with shallow fog

Guwahati, Dec 10: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is supposed to remain dry today. Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that there have been no signs of impending danger in Assam or anywhere else in the north-eastern region.

The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience fog with a clear sky later in the day, whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 28°C and 13°C respectively.



