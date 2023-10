Guwahati, Oct 7: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, issued yellow and green alerts for Assam and other northeastern states of India on Saturday.

Reportedly, the RMC issued a yellow alert for October 7 in several districts of Assam and other parts of northeastern states.



Furthermore, a green alert has been predicted for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and it is expected that the weather will be relatively calm.