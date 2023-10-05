IMD predicts heavy rainfall over north-eastern states

Guwahati, 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted that Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely to occur over the North-eastern states of India.

According to IMD, Assam & Meghalaya will continue to witness rainfall from October 5 to October 7, 2023.

It may also be mentioned that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely occur over Meghalaya on October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur will receive rainfall on October 5 and 6, 2023. .